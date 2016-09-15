How to get tickets for Elton John's 2017 Derbyshire concert

Sir Elton John played at what was then the b2net stadium in Chesterfield in 2012.

Tickets for Sir Elton John's 2017 concert in Derbyshire go on sale this morning at 10am.

The Grammy-award winning musician will play at Derbyshire County Cricket Club's 3aaa County Ground on Sunday, June 4 as part of his worldwide Wonderful Crazy Night Tour.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, September 16 and can be purchased via the following websites:

Ticketmaster

See Tickets

AXS

Ticketline

Amazon

The Ticket Factory

