Hero puts out fire with garden hose

A young mother has told how her quick-thinking neighbour prevented tragedy when he put out a fire at her Langley Mill home with his garden hose.

Twenty-seven year-old Francesca Stone said the rescue came in the nick of time as her two year-old son’s bedroom was already filling with smoke when her neighbour’s wife banged on the door to wake her up.

The mother-of-three had been fast asleep when her garden fence erupted in flames after being deliberately set alight but her neighbour leapt into action by grabbing his garden hose and scaling the fence between their two houses to douse it with water.

Francesca, of Sedgwick Street, said: “When the firemen showed up they praised my neighbour, saying if he had not come so quickly with his hose we would not be here because they could not get the fire engine up the street.

“It’s a really narrow street and with cars parked on both sides it can be very hard to get through.

“It’s really worrying because there is a school on this road so if that went up they would have the same problem.”

Francesca said hero neighbour, Tim Eardly, had then looked after baby Joey next door while she waited with her other two children for the police to arrive.

She added: “ I cannot thank him enough for what he did. The firemen said at the time that if he had not been there with that hosepipe we would not all be standing here talking.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said the fire, which occurred at some point overnight between August 18-19 was being investigated as an arson attack.

If you have any information which might assist the investigation please phone Derbyshire Police on 101, and quote the crime number 16000241594.