Have you seen missing Derbyshire teenager Cameron Samuel?

Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Cameron Samuel, 15, was last seen at his home in Kilburn, near Belper, on the morning of Friday August 19.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing dark jeans, black trainers and a black or grey body warmer over a hooded top.

He also wore a black Nike cap with a silver tick.

Cameron is mixed-race, 5ft 5ins tall and slim.

He has a diamond earring in his left ear.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Cameron’s whereabouts to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 317 of August 19.

