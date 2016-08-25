Hard work pays off for GCSE students at Alfreton Grange

Year 11 students at Alfreton Grange School are celebrating exam success following an excellent set of GCSE results.

Continuing an upward trend in GCSE results at the school, this year 50 per cent of the Year 11 students achieved at least five A*-C grades including maths and English, the standard required to progress onto further education.

Students performed well in the core subjects of maths, English and science, with English language students achieving 78 per cent A*-C grades.

There was also excellent performances in a number of other subjects, including 98 per cent of students achieving A*-C in ECDL, 83 per cent A*-C in media, 77 per cent A*-C in history and 75 per cent A*-C in computer science.

Outstanding individual achievement at Alfreton Grange included: Emma Hancock, 12 A*-C grades, including seven A* grades; Taylor Nutt, ten A*-C grades, including four A* grades; Sophie Patilla, ten A*-C grades, including four A* grades; Connor Botherway-Hill, ten A*-C grades, including eight A*-A grades.

Headteacher Kathryn Hobbs, who starts at the school when new term begins in September, commented: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 students.

“These are tremendous results for this year group and they should all be proud of their achievements.

“We wish them all the very best for the future, and every success in college and in their chosen careers.”

Alfreton Grange is currently undergoing academisation under the sponsorship of the David Nieper Education Trust.

Chair of trustees Christopher Nieper said: “Well done to all of the Year 11s who have had fantastic exam results.

“There is a wealth of talent and opportunity at this school and we are committed to making it the best school in the area.

“We want to build upon the academic success and also give students a privileged connection with local employers and a career enriched curriculum which will help them to secure jobs, apprenticeships or a head-start in further education at college or university.”