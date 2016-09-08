Fun day and walk celebrates recovery from alcohol or drug misuse

People who have reclaimed their lives after alcohol or drug misuse can celebrate the joys of what being in recovery actually means – simply loving life again!

Leading UK drug, alcohol and mental health charity Addaction is running a family fun day and walk in Chesterfield to promote September Recovery Month.

This event on Saturday, September 24, is to celebrate the achievements of those who are in recovery and recognise the work of people who have helped them along the way.

Family activities begin at 12 noon at the Proact Stadium, with stalls, competitions, food and refreshments. Former footballer Shane Nicholson (Chesterfield Spireites and Derby Rams), who overcame drink and drug addiction, will be a guest speaker.

Laura Caryl, service manager at Derbyshire Addaction, said: “We’re very grateful for the support of Chesterfield Football Club in allowing us the use of their Proact Stadium to hold this event, as well as their support throughout the year.

“Our service users work hard to break negative behaviour patterns so they can go on to lead fulfilling lives and we think that’s a great cause for a celebration. We’d like as many people in Derbyshire to support their achievements by joining us for this fun-filled open air afternoon. We even have lots of indoor space at the Proact Stadium if the weather is against us!”

The Derbyshire Recovery Walk is supported and financed by Derbyshire Alcohol Advice Service, Addaction, Phoenix Futures and Intuitive Thinking Skills. The following organisations are also actively involved: DHcFT, SPODA, Hope Springs Recovery Centre, Chesterfield FC Community Trust, Nitelite, Wash Arts, Zink Employability, Rhubarb Farm, SMCT and Beardwood Natural Living Centre.

Addaction Derbyshire covers all of Derbyshire apart from the city of Derby and supports people over the age of 18 who are drinking dependently, offering intense one-to-one support and advice.

The charity works with people to help them achieve their personal goals and improve their health and well-being through lifestyle changes. Each year Addaction works with 70,000 people across England and Scotland.

For more information on this month’s family fun day and walk in Chesterfield, call 01246 208946.