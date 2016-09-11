Firefighters tackle Somercotes chimney blaze

Firefighters from Alfreton were called out to a chimney fire in Somercotes this morning.

The incident took place at around 11.30 on Lower Somercotes but there were no injuries.

The crew used chimney gear, hoses and a backpack to extinguish the fire and spent some time afterwards checking adjacent properties with shared roof spaces.

