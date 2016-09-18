Firefighters battle a ground floor house fire

Firefighters armed with breathing apparatus put out a blaze at a home at Langley Mill.

The fire was discovered in the ground floor of the property on Ebenezer Street, about 11pm, on Saturday, September 17.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “Firefighters used a hose reel jet and a fan to extinguish and ventilate the property.”

A thermal imaging camera was also used, according to the fire service, to check for any hidden heat spots and to ensure there would be no repeat ignitions.

The police and ambulance service also attended the incident.

Firefighters from Nottingham, Stockhill and Ilkeston made the area safe within an hour.