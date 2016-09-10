Estate agents seal land deals for new housing development in Crich

A leading estate agency has announced the completion of a multi-million pound land purchase for a site in Crich to be used for new housing stock.

Leading development agency Fisher German acted on behalf of a private landowner and land promoter Gladman to sell a site off Roes Lane in Crich with planning permission for 113 homes to builders and property developers Harron Homes.

Fisher German partner Ben Marshalsay said: “This is a major development which was sold within a relatively short space of time.

“Despite a little uncertainty in the market, this was a smooth transactions thanks to our local knowledge and our market expertise. It shows that there is still a hunger for homes in Derbyshire.”

Bosses at Yorkshire-based Harron were eager to purchase a site which would help meet the need for new homes in the area.

Ben added: “The Crich site is in a well-regarded location. There is currently a demand for homes in countryside locations that benefit from good amenities and are commutable to nearby cities.

“Crich allows residents to live a country lifestyle while still being within a short distance from Derby.”

Harron Homes spokesman Katie Charlesworth said: “Crich is a pretty village on the edge of the Peak District and is a very popular location for families.

“We were very pleased to purchase the site, which will mainly feature executive four and five bedroom detached homes in a wonderful countryside setting with excellent commuter links.”

She added: “Work has already begun on the development and we expect the first homes to be released for sale around late September.”

In a good week for Fisher German, the agency also announced the sale of a site off High Street in Linton to house builder Strata with planning permission for 84 dwellings.