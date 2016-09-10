Estate agents seal land deals for new housing development in Crich

A leading estate agency has announced the completion of a multi-million pound land purchase for a site in Crich to be used for new housing stock.
Leading development agency Fisher German acted on behalf of a private landowner and land promoter Gladman to sell a site off Roes Lane in Crich with planning permission for 113 homes to builders and property developers Harron Homes.
Fisher German partner Ben Marshalsay said: “This is a major development which was sold within a relatively short space of time.
“Despite a little uncertainty in the market, this was a smooth transactions thanks to our local knowledge and our market expertise. It shows that there is still a hunger for homes in Derbyshire.”
Bosses at Yorkshire-based Harron were eager to purchase a site which would help meet the need for new homes in the area.
Ben added: “The Crich site is in a well-regarded location. There is currently a demand for homes in countryside locations that benefit from good amenities and are commutable to nearby cities.
“Crich allows residents to live a country lifestyle while still being within a short distance from Derby.”
Harron Homes spokesman Katie Charlesworth said: “Crich is a pretty village on the edge of the Peak District and is a very popular location for families.
“We were very pleased to purchase the site, which will mainly feature executive four and five bedroom detached homes in a wonderful countryside setting with excellent commuter links.”
She added: “Work has already begun on the development and we expect the first homes to be released for sale around late September.”
In a good week for Fisher German, the agency also announced the sale of a site off High Street in Linton to house builder Strata with planning permission for 84 dwellings.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.