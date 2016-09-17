East Mids Ambulance Trust is highlighted among concerns over delays and patient care

High numbers of serious incidents - including delays and poor patient care - have been reported and investigated in East Midlands ambulance trust.

A Freedom of Information request to 10 ambulance trusts in England discovered that 448 incidents requiring an investigation were recorded in 2015-16, compared with 376 in 2013-14.

More than half of the serious incidents (232) were complaints about delays in answering emergency calls and in delivering patients to hospital. A further 62 related to the “sub-optimal care” of a patient and 28 concerned delays in diagnois of a patient or failure to act on test results.

Norman Lamb, the former Liberal Democrat health minister obtained the figures which were published in the Derbyshire Times’s sister-newspaper the i.

The largest number of serious incidents were recorded in the East of England Ambulance Service Trust where 84 were investigated last year.

Other high numbers were also recorded in the East Midlands where 58 were investigated and reported between April 2015 and March 2016 placing this region with the third highest number of relevant serious incidents - including delays and poor patient care.

Mr Lamb argued that the rise in serious incidents is down to ambulance services being at breaking point due to chronic underfunding.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust also stated serious incident figures included ‘near misses’ where something had the potential to go wrong but did not go wrong.

It also stated that it thoroughly investigates every incident where it feels something can be learned.

Earlier this month, NHS England disclosed that ambulance response targets had been missed for 14 months in a row.