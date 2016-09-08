Driving offender told court he had been struggling after a baseball bat attack

A drink-driver who was also caught without vehicle insurance told a court he had been struggling because someone had knocked his eye out with a baseball bat.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 7, how Alan Bradley, 47, of Dale View, Stretton, was caught by police on New Street, Alfreton, during a document check and a roadside drink-drive breath test.

Bradley told the court: “It was my fault for having a drink the night before and I also had one can at lunch time.”

He added: “I had also been going in and out of hospital because someone smacked me with a baseball bat and knocked my eye out and the driving insurance form didn’t take my payment out of the bank and the insurance was cancelled.

“They said they had sent a letter cancelling the insurance but I didn’t see it and I got in the car and I honestly believed I was insured.”

Prosecuting solicitor Chris Knowles stated Bradley registered 43microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Bradley pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on August 22 and he also admitted driving without insurance.

Prosecuting solicitor Mr Knowles added: “The police had been on a mobile patrol and had stopped a silver-coloured Mini Cooper to make a routine document check.

“There were three occupants in the vehicle including the defendant who was driving.

“On speaking to Bradley, the police were under the impression the defendant was under the influence of intoxicating substances and he gave a positive roadside breath test.”

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Bradley £680 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 16 months but he was offered a chance to reduce the ban by completing a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

