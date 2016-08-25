Drink-drive reveller crashed after he had been at a festival

A drink-driver crashed into a verge as he was on his way back from a festival.
Daniel Alton, 21, lost control of a Ford Focus along the A5012 at Newhaven, between Matlock and Buxton, and was taken to hospital for a check-up, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court.
Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett told the court hearing on August 23: “Police were called to a road traffic collision on the A5012 at New Haven after a Ford Focus had left the road and gone into a verge.
“The defendant remained at the scene and he was checked out and failed a roadside drink-drive breath test before he was taken to hospital.”
Mr Hollett added that he was later taken to a police station where he recorded 55microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath exceeding the legal limit of 35microgrammes.
He told police he had been to a festival and had been drinking but thought he would be okay to drive but overshot a junction and crashed into a verge.
Alton, of Stanton Road, Stapenhill, Burton-Upon-Trent, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident about midnight on August 8.
The defendant, who has no previous convictions, told the court: “It was completely out of character and I am normally a completely sensible person.”
Magistrates fined Alton £335 and banned him from driving for 15 months but he intends to take a drink-drive rehabilitation course to reduce the disqualification.
Alton was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.