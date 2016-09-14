Distraction burglar steals from 78-year-old South Normanton woman

A distraction burglar has stolen a safe and its contents from an elderly woman after offering to clean her gutters.

At about noon on Tuesday, September 6, a young man went to a house on West Street in South Normanton and spoke to the 78-year-old occupant.

He offered to clean the gutters and returned later with an older man, a ladder and bucket.

While one distracted the woman, the other stole the safe which contained jewellery and cash. They left leaving their equipment behind.

The younger man is described as being in his late teens or early-20s, of slim build, with fair hair. He was wearing a white top and dark bottoms.

The other suspect was aged 40 to 50 and had a plump build. He had dark hair and stubble and was wearing a high-visibility bib.

If anyone has any information about this crime or was approached by two men offering to clear gutters, they should contact Detective Constable Damian Lowe on 101, quoting reference 16000267376.