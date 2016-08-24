Derbyshire pharmacy opening hours on bank holiday Monday

Many of Derbyshire’s pharmacies will be closed for the bank holiday on Monday.

But here’s the full list of those that will be open on August 29.

Alfreton

Tesco Pharmacy, Hall Street - 07872 472249, 11am-4pm.

Bakewell

Boots, Unit 1, Granby Road - 01629 812043, 10am-4pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Units 3-5 Granby Croft - 01629 813215, 10am-2pm

Belper

Morrisons Pharmacy, Chapel Street - 01773 828027, 9am-5pm

Buxton

Boots, 62 Spring Gardens - 01298 23084, 10.30am-4.30pm (lunch 1pm-1.30pm)

Chesterfield

Boots, 35-37 Low Pavement, Market Place - 01246 203591, 9am-5pm

Sainsbury’s Pharmacy, Rotherway - 01246 254213, 9am-7pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Lockerford Lane - 0345 0269569, 9am-6pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Mill Street, Clowne - 0345 6779789, 11am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Bridge Street, Clay Cross - 0345 0269633, 9am-6pm

Pharmacy at the Royal, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, 01246 512152. 9am-3pm

Langley Mill

Asda Pharmacy, Wesley Street - 01773 536130, 8am-8pm

Long Eaton

Asda Pharmacy, Midland Street - 0115 9836110, 8am-8pm

Boots, The New Health Centre, Midland Street - 0115 9463891, 10am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Waverley Street - 0115 8271096, 11am-4pm

Matlock

Boots, 21 Causeway Lane - 01629 582189, 10am-4pm

Ripley

Sainsbury’s Pharmacy, Butterley - 01773 749654, 9am-5pm

