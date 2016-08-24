Derbyshire pharmacy opening hours on bank holiday Monday

Many of Derbyshire’s pharmacies will be closed for the bank holiday on Monday.
But here’s the full list of those that will be open on August 29.
Alfreton
Tesco Pharmacy, Hall Street - 07872 472249, 11am-4pm.
Bakewell
Boots, Unit 1, Granby Road - 01629 812043, 10am-4pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Units 3-5 Granby Croft - 01629 813215, 10am-2pm
Belper
Morrisons Pharmacy, Chapel Street - 01773 828027, 9am-5pm
Buxton
Boots, 62 Spring Gardens - 01298 23084, 10.30am-4.30pm (lunch 1pm-1.30pm)
Chesterfield
Boots, 35-37 Low Pavement, Market Place - 01246 203591, 9am-5pm
Sainsbury’s Pharmacy, Rotherway - 01246 254213, 9am-7pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Lockerford Lane - 0345 0269569, 9am-6pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Mill Street, Clowne - 0345 6779789, 11am-4pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Bridge Street, Clay Cross - 0345 0269633, 9am-6pm
Pharmacy at the Royal, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, 01246 512152. 9am-3pm
Langley Mill
Asda Pharmacy, Wesley Street - 01773 536130, 8am-8pm
Long Eaton
Asda Pharmacy, Midland Street - 0115 9836110, 8am-8pm
Boots, The New Health Centre, Midland Street - 0115 9463891, 10am-4pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Waverley Street - 0115 8271096, 11am-4pm
Matlock
Boots, 21 Causeway Lane - 01629 582189, 10am-4pm
Ripley
Sainsbury’s Pharmacy, Butterley - 01773 749654, 9am-5pm
