Concern for missing Derbyshire man

Police are concerned for the safety of a Derbyshire man who has been missing for five days.

Matthew Oakes, 20, who has links to Long Eaton and Ilkeston, is five feet ten inches tall and has short fair hair.

He was wearing a baggy faded black Nike hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers. He may be wearing a flat cap.

Police are appealing to Mr Oakes - who was reported missing on Monday - to get in touch.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101.