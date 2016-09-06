Community unite for park party

A procession of colourful floats made their way through Alfreton on September 4, which kicked off the town’s annual Party in the Park.

Thousands flocked to Alfreton Park on Wingfield Road, to enjoy the annual community party.

IN PICTURE: Katie Barrowclough from Pole Intensions pictured at Alfreton Party in the Park.

There was plenty on offer including a funfair,, children’s entertainers, dressage horses, performances from the Clare Sales School of Dance, Katy Marsden and Pole Intentions. There was also the return of a boxing marquee and an assortment of craft stalls.

Organiser Liam Connell said the event – now in its 14th year – was a huge success. He added: “The party only started as a one-off for the Queen’s Jubliee back in 2002, and due to popular demand it’s still going strong. The event unites the community and I thank the volunteers who took part.”

IN PICTURE: Keeran (corr) Slimm (corr), 13 from Alfreton.

IN PICTURE: L-R: Teddy Osborne, five Brooke Marshall, 12, Chloe Beauchamp, 11 and Sian Roberts, nine from Clare Sales School of Dance, Alfreton.