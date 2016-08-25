COLUMN: Country collectables to go under the hammer

The glory of the British countryside will be celebrated in a specialist auction devoted to all manner of country pursuits and fishing collectables. Think the English country house with the obedient Labrador, tatty leather luggage, stuffed animal heads, the hit films Gosford Park and The Shooting Party.

Country pursuits brings to mind hunting, shooting and fishing and items from these areas will be well represented at the auction. With Derbyshire being a county of real importance for all these, having grouse moors in the north, a hunting tradition extending back into the eighteenth century and famous rivers, the Dove, Derwent and Trent marking its boundaries, there will be a wealth of interesting items featured in the auction.

Past sales have included equestrian equipment, boots, saddles and more, sporting firearms, from wildfowling pieces through shotguns to air weapons, fishing tackle from rods, reels, creels and baskets down to the smallest accessories and lures. Not just the essential equipment needed for the active participation but also paintings and other works of art, prints, books, catalogues, hip flasks, diaries and other documentation.

Taxidermy is much in demand, particularly with interior designers and has featured strongly in recent auctions. A stag head recently sold for £760. Stuffed fish are also hotly contested at auction, particularly those by famous taxidermists such as Cooper and Sons. An Edwardian period pike in a bow fronted glazed case sold for £1,800 last year. Watch out for fakes though as some ‘fish’ are in fact caved in wood, although these are a more affordable collectors item.

Let us not overlook other countryside activities, farming and the essential crafts needed to maintain those iconic views we all hold dear. The work of our Derbyshire dry Countrystone wallers and hedge layers always attract interest and comment.

The Hansons country pursuits auctions include rural bygones, vintage agricultural and domestic tools - all that go to present a complete picture of country life as it was, as it is and as it continues to be.

Do you have any items by Westley Richards, Ustonson, B James, Sharpes, and Bruce and Walker combine with those from Malloch, Abu, Milward, Ogden Smith and Edgar Sealey? Or high quality modern fishing tackle too, made by the likes of Orvis, Sage, Hardy, Farlow, Thomas and Thomas, and Shimano? Entries are now being invited for the auction at Hansons Etwall Salerooms on September 26 with entries closing on August 31.

