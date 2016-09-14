CCTV footage issued after man is attacked in Ripley town centre

Police have released CCTV footage after a man was seriously assaulted in Ripley town centre.

Between 9pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday, September 6, a man was at a cash machine with his friend on High Street.

They were chatting with a man and a woman. As they walked away a man walked across the road and punched one of the men in the face.

The punch knocked the man to the ground and he suffered a fractured jaw. He required hospital treatment.

Officers would like to trace the couple the men were speaking to at the cash machine prior to the incident.

Anyone who recognises the couple or has further information should call DC Ross O’Brien on 101, quoting reference number 16000268533.