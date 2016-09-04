Cameras are filming your speed on these 17 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, September 18.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A608 Shipley
A511 Swadlincote
A5111 Raynesway
London Road, Derby
B6049 Bradwell
A6005 Draycott to Breaston
Chalons Way, Ilkeston
A5250 Burton Road, Littleover
Warwick Avenue
Stenson Roadd, Derby
Holbrook Road, Alvaston
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
B6179 Marehay
Chellaston
