Cadets thanked for their part in celebrations

The Queen’s representative in Derbyshire has officially thanked a group of army cadets from the county for their part in Her Majesty’s 90th birthday celebrations.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire William Tucker visited Derbyshire Army Cadet Force’s annual camp in Thetford, Norfolk on Friday, August 12, and presented a number of certificates to those who took part in a special civic celebration of The Queen at Derby Cathedral in June this year.

Adult volunteer Sergeant Major Instructor (SMI) Paul Wright from Ripley, has been a cadet force instructor for over 28 years and as the guard commander, organised the guard of honour the cadets formed.

He said of attending the service of thanksgiving: “I was delighted to be a part of the history of Derbyshire.”

Reflecting on taking part in the guard of honour earlier in the year, Cadet Lily-May Payne, 16, said: “I felt proud to do the guard of honour. It made me feel special to be able to represent my Queen and country.

“But also because of the people there such as the Lord-Lieutenant.”

Cadet Jamie Maddocks, 14, added: “I felt not just pride in myself but also for doing my duty as part of the Army Cadet Force.”