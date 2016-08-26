Brownies lead cheers as new-look Aldi re-opens

Bubbly Brownies led the celebrations at a ribbon-cutting ceremony as Aldi’s new-look store in Heanor re-opened to the public.

Girls from the 1st Heanor and Horsley Brownies were on hand to cheer as store manager Matt Hallam opened the doors at 8 am yesterday (Thursday).

And in return, the High Street store donated a range of products to the pack to support their weekly activities.

The store has almost doubled in size and now has space for 200 cars. It is offering shoppers more than 1,500 core-range product-lines, including fresh produce at low prices and a wide range of weekly ‘Specialbuys’.

‘Specialbuys’ are up for grabs every Thursday and Sunday and offer customers a range of products from sportswear to electrical items.

In re-opening week, ‘Specialbuys’ include a Dyson DC50, reduced from £189.99 to £99.99, a 48-inch UHD smart TV, reduced from £299.99 to £179.99, an inverter generator, cut from £269.99 to £149.99), a drone camera, reduced from £69.99 to £39.99, and a bread maker, slashed from £49.99 to £29.99.

Mr Hallam said: “We greatly enjoyed welcoming our customers back into our store after the refurbishment, and hope our customers enjoy the benefits of our larger, more modern store.

“We look forward to welcoming customers into our store over the coming weeks. We would like to say thankyou to the 1st Heanor Brownies for taking part in the morning ceremony, and hope they enjoy the products that were donated on behalf of the Aldi team here in Heanor.”

The opening times for the Aldi store are 8 am to 10 pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays.

Aldi is the sixth largest supermarket company in the UK, with more than 620 stores and more than 28,000 employees. The company has more than doubled its market share since 2010. In the 12 weeks to July 17 this year, Aldi sales grew by 11% for a 6.2 share of the market, according to official figures.

Aldi is also attracting hundreds of thousands of new customers every year with its award-winning range of exclusive brands, and says it is passing on low operating costs to shoppers in the form of low prices.

This year alone, Aldi will open about 70 new stores, which will generate up to £1 billion of additional sales when fully operational.