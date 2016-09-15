Beavers bag bronze awards

Youngsters at the 1st Erewash Beavers, Langley Mill, have worked really hard to gain the chief scout bronze award.
Some of the activities to gain the award have involved overnight sleepovers, den building, collecting fire wood, cooking on a fire, keeping the body fit and healthy, meeting people who serve in the community, nature activities, challenging themselves to do new activities and working well within a team. They have also taken part in various community events.
