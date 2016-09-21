Baby among seven people rescued from Shirland home blaze this morning

Seven people, including a baby, were rescued from a huge blaze at a property in Shirland this morning.

At 6.56am, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident on Church Street.

The blaze was in a first floor bedroom with four occupants inside, including a baby.

Firefighters rescued one male from the foot of the stairs and he was given medical treatment by the fire service until the ambulance arrived.

Fire chiefs then returned to the property and found the remaining occupants in the final bedroom, who had used bed quilts and linen to block the smoke getting under the door. They were then taken to safety by ladder.

Three crews and an officer from Alfreton and Clay Cross attended the scene. A crew from Clay Cross reinforced the initial crew to work together to extinguish the fire and ventilate the property.

In total, there were seven casualties who received assistance from the fire service and EMAS with three being discharged at the scene and four who went to hospital for a check-up. The Red Cross have attended and are currently supporting the family in their recovery.

The person who made the call to the fire service said they had been awoken by a fire alarm.

The police supported the operation and are now working with investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

General manager at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bob Curry, said: “I would like to commend the actions of all the emergency services who attended and in particular the first fire crew, this was as close as possible to a text book response as I have seen for many a year. The crew had a lot on from the get go and they clearly worked very hard to save this extended family.”

Investigations into the cause are continuing.