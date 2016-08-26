Another free jobs fair to be hosted by MP Mills

Another jobs fair is to be hosted by Amber Valley’s Conservative MP, Nigel Mills, with the aim of helping Ripley and Heanor people boost their working careers.

Previous fairs have been a resounding success, resulting in hundreds of people finding jobs or training opportunities, and helping unemployment in Amber Valley fall by 60% since 2010.

Now several local employers and training providers have already signed up to attend Mr Mills’s next free event at Ripley Leisure Centre on Friday, October 7, from 10 am to 3 pm.

These include HL Plastics, Severn Trent, Tesco, the Manthorpe Group, Owen Taylor and Son, NHS Supply Chain, BPI Recycled Products, McDonald’s, Trentbarton, Filigree Holdings, Futures Homescape and Deb. A few stands are still available.