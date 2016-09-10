Alfreton constuction firm appoint new director

A leading Alfreton construction firm has announced a new appointment to its board of directors, expanding its base of local development expertise.

Simon Carr, managing director of Henry Boot Construction, has joined the board of Wildgoose Construction as a non-executive director.

Simon has been with Henry Boot since 1988 and is the immediate past chair of the National Federation of Builders and a member of the CBI Construction Council.

Wildgoose executive chairman Jonathan Wildgoose said: “We are delighted to welcome Simon to our board.

“He brings a depth of construction knowledge we are delighted to benefit from which, when combined with the experience of working for a much larger yet still family controlled building business, makes his involvement invaluable.”

Simon is also a private sector board member of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, the Sheffield City Region Housing Executive Board and Sheffield City Region Transport Executive Board.

Simon said: “I am looking forward to working with Jonathan and his team over the coming years.

“It is an honour to be appointed and to be able to contribute to the continuing success of a fantastic family owned construction business.”

Wildgoose is a managing contractor operating in the Midlands and north of England, with a turnover of more than £50million per year.

The company has been making a number of strategic moves in recent months after launching a new offshoot business, Wildgoose Homes, which is specialising in upmarket small and medium size residential developments.

The firm also promoted construction manager Mark Winstanley to the role of construction director and has created roles for ten trainee staff in 2016, including four assistant quantity surveyors, two trainee site managers and an assistant estimator.

To find out more, visit www.wildgooseconstruction.co.uk.