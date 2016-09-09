The accused murderer of a mother and daughter has appeared in court today, Friday, September 9, during a trial preparation hearing.

Christopher Whelan, 21, of Dransfield Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, stands charged with two counts of murder after the deaths of Julie Hill, 51, and her mother Rose Hill, 75.

The women’s bodies were found at Julie Hill’s house on Station Road, Shirerbrook, on February 26.

The Nottingham Crown Court hearing revealed how a four-to-five day trial is expected to start on November 16 in front of a High Court judge.

The families of Julie Hill, of Station Road, Shirebrook, and Rose Hill, from Sheffield, were left devastated by the deaths and described both women as “loving mothers” and “dear friends”.

An inquest heard how Julie Hill’s son Liam Parker had discovered her dead at her home before paramedics and police were alerted and they later confirmed the bodies of Julie Hill and her mother Rose Hill had been found at the Shirebrook property.

A further inquest heard how Liam Parker, 22, of Charnock Crescent, Sheffield, was later killed after he had been hit by a train in April.

Both inquests into the deaths of Julie and Rose Hill, and separately, into the death of Liam Parker, were adjourned for further hearings at later dates.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Accused murderer of a mother and daughter appears in court Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...