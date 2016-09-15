£1.49million for Derbyshire tourism

Peak District and Derbyshire’s tourism industry is to receive a boost thanks to £1.49million funding.

The grant, courtesy of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), will be used by Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire to improve business quality, profitability and performance as part of a three-year business support programme.

The tourist board will work closely with Derbyshire County Council and the Peak District National Park Authority to develop the cycling market and the Peak District brand, promote Derbyshire products, support market towns and help businesses to boost their competitiveness.

Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire will concentrate on developing the Peak District brand through ‘Inspired by the Peak District’, involving food and drink producers, creative industries, attractions and service and activity providers.

“This is very exciting news for tourism businesses across the Peak District and Derbyshire,” said Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire.

“Working closely with our partners over the next three years, we will be able to drive up their quality and profitability, develop the Peak District and Derbyshire brand and support start-up businesses though initiatives specifically geared to create more jobs in the visitor economy sector, and bring long-term benefits to the local and regional economy.”

Working with Business Peak District, it will focus on promotional, marketing and on-line activity and an annual events programme.

The tourist board will also bring in tourism experts and specialist advisers to deliver a wide-ranging programme of business support focusing on international visitors, accessibility, marketing, business to business networking, workshops promoting the Environmental Quality Mark (EQM) and one-to-one advice and development.

Derbyshire County Council will focus on supporting market towns to swell and share visitor numbers, realise their full potential and boost their vibrancy. It will also promote Derbyshire products, with a particular emphasis on food and drink, to improve the quality of local services for visitors and encourage them to spend locally.