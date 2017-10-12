Lead ripped from Heanor bay window by thieves

Police are warning Heanor residents after lead sheeting from above a bay window was taken in the night.

The sheeting was taken from a house on Lockton Avenue, Heanor, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 3.

Derbyshire Constabulary are currently appealing for information and encouraging residents to report suspicious activity.

A spokesman from the force said: “The victim in the house was disturbed by a noise at around 4am, looked out of the window and noticed two or three people running up Beech Walk, which leads over to the Trinity Way and Ilkeston Road area.”

The theft was discovered later that morning.

Police have also said that thieves have also tried to steal lead from properties on Ilkeston Road and Burnt House Road sometime between Monday, September 25 and Sunday, October 1.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Jenny Lorimer on 101, quoting reference 17*424469, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, by clicking here.