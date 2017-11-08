The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 9 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Andrew Colin Peter Warne, 52, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted two counts of failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Paul Foxall, 46, of Stretton View, Padley Wood, Pilsley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke John Varley, 31, of Dam Close, Alfreton. Found guilty of destroying household furniture including a window and electrical goods. Community order to last until October 29, 2018, with an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 29, 2019. Must pay £600 compensation.

David Edward Charles Greenwood, 35, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to causing someone to fear violence would be used against them by attending her place of work and making threats and for making a number of threatening phone calls and waited outside her address during which time a further phone call was made. Committed to prison for six months suspended for 18 months with a 16 week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Building Better Relationships Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 30, 2022. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adrian John Lunn, 33, of High Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to pursuing a course of conduct amounting to harassment by attending someone’s address, looking through her windows and gesticulating towards her which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Jamie Bower, 34, of North Side, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Found guilty of entering a building as a trespasser, namely KM Furniture, with intent to steal. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £505 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods namely a Sovereign Petrol lawnmower and a Honda Rotavator valued at £799 knowing that they were stolen goods. Committed to prison for 40 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, a Thinking Skills programme, and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Daniel John Shaw, 30, of Penncroft Lane, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting someone by text message which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Robert Godley, 25, of Lower Grove Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a bin. Must pay £20 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until November 1, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months for begging. No action taken on the breach.

Nicola O’Connor, 43, of Mansfield Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. Admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerous and was not kept under proper control. Ordered that the dog, a Rottweiler, be kept under control by having a muzzle at all times when in a public place. Must pay £226 costs to Derbyshire Constabulary and £35 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Motoring

Carol Anne Hitchman, 60, of London Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to dangerous driving. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £350.

Rebecca Mather, 20, of Greenway, Brassington, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £90 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. Pleaded guilty to driving without a seat belt. Fined £45.

Ki Beaumont Taylor, 32, of Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so during an investigation into whether he had committed a motoring offence. Community order to last until April 30, 2019, and must participate in an accredited Drink Impaired Drivers Programme with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 48 months.

David Peter Fuller, 41, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath. Convicted of failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of driving and in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court having been released on bail. Community order to last until October 29, 2018, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £30 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Oliver Thomas, 21, of Tapton View Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £283 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David McLellan, 52, of Oakdale Close, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £324 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Robert John Waldron, 37, of Brewster Close, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the cocaine drug-drive limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cocaine, a class A controlled drug. Fined £200.

Claire Elizabeth Warren, 60, of Northwood Lane, Darley Dale, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Mark David Smyth, 42, of Edinburgh Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and caused damage to the vehicle. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Community order to last until May 1, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Paul John Stenton, 42, of Burnbridge Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £115 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Theft

Neil Bannister, 41, of Church Street South, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing six Ariel gel detergents. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Simon Hodgson, 22, of Tennyson Way, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a projector screen valued at £20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £20 costs.

Keith Turner, 29, of Cross Street, Grassmoor. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing packs of meat. Must pay £40 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing washing detergent. Must pay £60 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing washing detergent and protein powder. Must pay £47 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two bottles of Smirnoff vodka. Must pay £40 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.