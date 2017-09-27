Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

The latest results from Chesterfield magistrates’ court - as published in the September 28 edition of the Derbyshire Times - are listed below.

Other

Caroline Nikita Ellard, 29, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door belonging to Chesterfield Borough Council. Must pay £463.60 compensation. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for an offence of criminal damage. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of damaging a door at The Market Inn pub, in Mansfield, which was subject to the conditional discharge. Community order to last until September 14, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Johnathan Patrick Wilson, 29, of Main Road, Leabrooks. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation by using a cash debit card belonging to someone else to buy goods to the value of £26.48. Must pay £26.48 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation namely using a cash debit card belonging to someone else to purchase goods to the value of £25.29. Must pay £25.29 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation by using a cash debit card belonging to someone else to purchase goods valued at £28.97. Must pay £28.97 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation by using a cash debit card belonging to someone else to purchase goods valued at £26.48. Must pay £26.48 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for one year.

barry O’Toole, 18, of Highfield Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging shop furniture valued at £40 belonging to CEX, on Steeplegate, Chesterfield. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £40 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Anthony Taylor, 39, of Morven Street, Creswell. Indicated a guilty plea to sending an electronic communication, namely text messages which conveyed a threat. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 19, 2018, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a four week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until September 19, 2019.

Dean Michael Green, 37, of Queen’s Walk, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police cell by defecating on the floor resulting in cleaning costs of £100. Must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.66grammes of MMB Fubinaca, a synthetic cannabinoid, a controlled class B drug. Community order to last until March 19, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Joshua Bosley, 25, of Model Village, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to damaging an external door window to the value of £100. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Meakin, 19, of Blackrocks Avenue, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to having an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse. Fined £138 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until June 20, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Assault

Joan Annette Brooks, 59, of Hardwick Drive, Arkwright Town. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £50 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Steven Sparrow, 21, of New Street, South Normanton, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to attending an address and asking for money which he was prohibited from doing by an injunction. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of assault by beating. Restraining order to last until September 17, 2019. Committed to prison for 27 weeks.

Matthew John Collings, 46, of Holland Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault. Community order to last until September 17, 2018, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Dorrien Astley, 28, of Chantry Lane, Tideswell. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £275 and must pay £80 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Motoring

Krzysztof Mowinski, 32, of Acreage Lane, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £140 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Drugs

James Tilstone, 47, of Common Lane, Shirebrook. Found guilty of possessing a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled class B drug, with intent to supply. Committed to prison for eight weeks to run consecutively to an existing sentence. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Joel Emmet, 36, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.2grammes of crack cocaine, a class A controlled drug. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.2grammes of diamorphine, a class A controlled drug. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Admitted committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of two thefts from a motor vehicle and a theft from a shop. Suspended sentence varied to a prison term of 24 weeks suspended for one year with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Original requirements including a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and unpaid work to continue.

Theft

Damien Danby, 35, of Heanor Road, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to stealing a joint of meat valued at £4.99 belonging to Jack Fultons. Fined £40 and must pay £2.50 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. No separate penalty.

Sophie Anne Pirie, 35, of Princess Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a white bralette top valued at £26 belonging to River Island. Must pay £26 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics valued at £134 belonging to Boots. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for one year for an offence of theft from a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of stealing two bottles of Smirnoff vodka valued at £20 belonging to ASDA. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two aftershaves to the value of £138 belonging to Debenhams. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing jewellery to the value of £20 belonging to Claire’s Accessories. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a denim dress to the value of £45 belonging to Top Shop. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a bottle of vodka valued at £20 belonging to the Co-operative. Must pay £20 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing children’s shoes valued at £80 belonging to Next. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing wash powder and coffee belonging to One Stop. Pleaded guilty to damaging flowers valued at £10 belonging to One Stop. Must pay £10 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to steal candles valued at £53.98 belonging to Brook Garden centre. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a pair of Adidas sandals valued at £20 belonging to JD Sports. Must pay £20 compensation. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.