The latest Chesterfield magistrates' court results

Other

Terry Weir, 24, Eyre Street East, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £108 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Honda scooter. No separate penalty. Restraining order to last until August 10, 2019.

Nathan George Baranow, 28, of Preston Avenue, Alfreton. Found guilty of approaching and speaking to someone when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Pleaded guilty to contacting someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of stalking which was subject to the suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Ryan Spencer, 42, of Hawksley Avenue, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a PCSO. Committed to prison for 14 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Kurt Michael Northage, 32, of Argyll Road, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment. Pleaded guilty to taking a bicycle without the consent of the owner. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to committing fraud by making a false representation by using a bank card in the name of another on three separate occasions to make a gain of £75.96. Must pay £75.96 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing seven packs of steak valued at £32 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £32 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Schwartz Curry, couscous, a packet of fajitas, four cans of Lynx deodorants, two Lynx body wash, two deodorants and four aftershave packs. Must pay £57.82 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing five bottles of detergent belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £38 compensation. Committed to prison for 22 weeks.

Benjamin Green, 28, of Chesterfield Avenue, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a colour television receiver without a licence. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

John Ronald Holmes, 61, of Woodford Way, Barrowhill, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to smoking in a smoke-free place namely a private hire vehicle. Fined £53 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Alexander Murrant, 28, of Derwent Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alex Stephen Eddy, 30, of Norburn Drive, Killamarsh. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Fiat 500. Must pay £800 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and must comply with a Control of Violence and Anger in Impulsive Drinkers Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Motoring

Robert Steven Bramley, 46, of Greenside Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £140 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Debbie Briddon, 35, of The Hill, Glapwell. Verdict proved in absence that she was speeding. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Eamon Lowe, 30, of St John’s Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Leigh Richard Ashforth, 30, of West Street, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Costel Hirca, 32, of High Street, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £256 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Tracie Harphy, 54, of Bradgate Croft, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle which was unlicensed. Fined £36 and ordered to pay excise back duty of £7.50 and £85 costs.

Terrence Deakin, 65, of Shamrock Place, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

Craig Michael Johnson, 32, of William Street, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence. Community order to last until October 11, 2017, with an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Theft

Christopher Paul Bullock, 25, of Scarsdale Street, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing laundry products. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must pay £9 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John William Clarke, 53, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing a bottle of gin belonging to Lidl. Must pay £14.99 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Daniel James Andrew Williams, 18, of Dale Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to stealing wine. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for the offences of possessing a controlled drug, two thefts, a Bail Act offence, and two further thefts. No action taken on the breach. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order for the offences of handling stolen goods, and two burglary and theft dwelling offences, a theft from a shop and two Bail Act offences. Suspended sentence varied to being committed to detention for three months suspended for 15 months and original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue.

Stacey Adelaide Hollingworth, 35, of Hambleton Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Sat Nav, jacket and sunglasses. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of stealing steaks which was subject to the conditional discharge. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Assault

James Peter Mitcham, 30, of Ash Crescent, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until August 13, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Neil Andrew Money, 45, of Newland Dale, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £349 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Matthew Lee Crofts, 26, of Hill Grove, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault. Committed to prison for 28 days suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to six days.