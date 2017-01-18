The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the January 19 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Arron Freeman Dale, 40, of Tithe Barn Close, Tideswell. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £325 costs.

Martin William Thomas, 30, of Didcot Close, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay £500 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £250 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a windscreen of a Skoda Fabia. Must pay £844.79 compensation. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for ten days. Restraining order to last until January 8, 2022. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jordan Dave Coupe, 23, of Meadow Street, Ironville. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Community order to last until January 11, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 22 days with 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and an £85 costs.

Kirsty Louise Young, 47, of Stretfield, Bradwell. Pleaded guilty to assault. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Restraining order to last until further order. Must pay £250 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Must pay £85 costs.

Other

David John Reddish, 46, of North Street, South Normanton. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence by failing to report to the relevant officer. Order to continue. Fined £40.

Karen Tuck, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Application for continued detention of seized cash, namely £1,335, where the applicant has reasonable grounds for suspecting that it is recoverable property that was obtained through unlawful conduct intended for use in unlawful conduct. Order made that £1,355 seized under the proceeds of Crime Act 2002 from the respondent be further detained for six months.

James Tilstone, 46, of Common Lane, Pleasley. Indicated a guilty plea to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured someone. Order given that the dog be destroyed unless an appeal is lodged within the next 21 days. Must pay £200 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £285 and £85 costs. Disqualified from keeping a dog for three years. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of being in the company of someone whom he was prohibited from being with by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Natasha Crossland, 23, of Gorse Valley Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to harassment. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order to last until September 1, 2018. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Peter Carver, 62, of Springfield Avenue, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to sending texts and making Facebook posts which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Restraining order to last until further order. Must pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Paul Whiteman, 32, of Fletcher Street, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to visiting someone’s home, ringing and texting her which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until further order. Must pay £200 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £450 costs.

Stephen Brian Blewitt, 33, of Byron Street, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Indicated a guilty plea to attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B. No separate penalty. Committed to prison for 19 weeks.

Kristian William Harrison, 30, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window belonging to the ReThink charity. Fined £10 and must pay £150 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £50 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for an offence of criminal damage. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of damaging a Ford Focus. Community order to last until January 11, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Thomas Walker, 23, of New Terrace, Pleasley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Community order with a 19 day curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Clarke, 53, of Springbank Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison by failing to report to the relevant officer. Fined £40.

Theft

Shane Anthony Colin Jackson, 31, of Thorntree Court, Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to seven counts of stealing food belonging to Birdholme Service Station, on Derby Road, Chesterfield. Must pay £35 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 22 days.

Melvin Anthony Reid, 56, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to attempting to steal items valued at £316 belonging to Tesco Stores. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £160 costs. Pleaded guilty to having an article for use in connection with a theft, namely aluminium foil. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order imposed for two thefts, a Bail Act offence and an assault. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences of stealing 12 bottles of vodka which was subject to the suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offence of failing to surrender to custody which was subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for an original offence of stealing 13 bottles of spirits which was subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offence of assault which was subject to a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 30 weeks.

Jessica Beth Hodgkinson, 32, of Main Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing two Armani Fragrance Box Sets belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for ten weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Jonathan Andrew Leonard, 32, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Convicted for two counts of dishonestly using electricity to the value of £81.35 and £809. Must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of stealing razor blades. Community order to last until January 11, 2018, with a curfew for 12 weeks with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 16 days. Must pay a further £85 costs.

Victoria Palanzula Bowskill, 32, of Cuttholme Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing two Lego sets, one Armani Code and one Armani Invictus valued at £101.50 belonging to Boots, on Low Pavement, Chesterfield. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.