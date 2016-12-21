The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the December 22 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Ayshea Lian Pirie, 30, of Springfield Road, Barlow, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Tesco Petrol Station, on Newbold Road, Chesterfield. Fined £321 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley Richard Arundell, 26, of Clarendon Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence on Brimington Road, at Chesterfield. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with supervision and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 15 days. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 40 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Reece Clifford Ernest Bartram, 24, of Stephenson Place, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to three counts of driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence on High Street, at Clay Cross, on Quarry Lane, at Wolley Moor, and at Shirland. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby injury was caused to another person and failed to stop to give details. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly making off without paying for unleaded fuel. Must pay £20.33 compensation. Committed to prison for four months suspended for 18 months with a Thinking Skills programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years. Pleaded guilty to three counts of using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Darren Wayne Cooper. 50, of Peasehill, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence at Grove Court, Ripley. Community order to last until December 12, 2017, with 200 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Grove Court, Ripley. No separate penalty.

Matthew James Lloyd, 31, of Bolsover Hill, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £15 victim surcharge and £55 costs.

Other

Lucy Olivia Brown, 31, of Hawthorne Street, Chesterfield. Convicted for entering a dwelling as a trespasser and stealing cash and two gold rings to the value of £2,875 at Springdale, Old Colwyn, in Conwy. Convicted for failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months and a Thinking Skills Programme for 19 sessions and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to 15 days. Must pay £1,800 compensation.

Anthony James Whithorn, 36, of Cemetery Road, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly using a quantity of electricity without due authority at Cemetery Road, Danesmoor. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £371 compensation.

Johnathan Charles Dodson, 32, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour at Corporation Street, Chesterfield. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Dove set to the value of £5 belonging to Asda at Ravenside Retail Park, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing Lynx to the value of £3.49 belonging to Co-op, on Elder Way, Chesterfield. Must pay £3.49 compensation. Convicted for an offence while a community order is in force for an offence of criminal damage. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of damaging a door valued at £1,600 belonging to West Bar Newsagent which was subject to the community order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for one year.

Matthew Payne, 24, of Oxford Street, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of making contact with someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay £50 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Convicted for an offence while a community order is in force. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of harassment. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until November 1, 2019.

Luke Anthony Twigg, 23, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to four counts of going to an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 32 weeks.

Ricky Paul Marsden, 23, of South Street, Swanwick. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mirror valued at £19.99. Must pay £20 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Community order to last until June 6, 2018, with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until December 13, 2019.

Sophie Anne Pirie, 34, of Princess Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Non-payment of £1,066.76 fine. Committed to prison for 21 days in default of payment to run concurrently to existing custodial sentence.

Katy Cobb, 32, of Worcester Close, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to using a colour television receiver without a licence. Fined £40 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Martin Fletcher, of Rufford Place, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he smoked in a smoke-free place outside the Peter Webster Centre, on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, inside a private hire vehicle. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Theft

Andrew Ferguson, 36, of Rowan Drive, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to stealing health and beauty gift sets valued at £15 belonging to B&M Stores at Somercotes, Alfreton. Must pay £15 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing a gift set box belonging to Boots, at Belper. Pleaded guilty to stealing household products valued at £43.99 belonging to B&M Stores at Somercotes, Alfreton. Must pay £43.99 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat products valued at £25 belonging to Co-op Supermarkets, at Ripley. Must pay £25 compensation. Commission of a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm which was subject to the suspended sentence order. Committed to prison for 30 weeks.

Assault

Natalie Marshall, 23, of Pines Close, Selston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £207 and must pay £125 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £625 costs.

Stephen Malcolm Sedgwick, 41, of Didcot Close, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Community order to last until December 13, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £200 and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £420 costs.

Ryan Fisher, 32, of Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Community order to last until December 13, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.