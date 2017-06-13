Jealous man punched partner in the face 12 times in van attack

A jealous man ‘lost control’ and punched his long-term partner 12 times in the face, a court heard.

Gary Overton, 50, of Crich View, Newton, Derbyshire, admitted a charge of causing actual bodily harm at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Wednesday, June 7.

The court heard the former couple had been together many years, with the woman describing Overton as a ‘fairly controlling partner’.

Prosecuting, Sarah Haslam, said: “On February 17 this year the complainant had been going out for her retirement party in Chesterfield with her colleagues.

“He (Overton) was not happy that she was going. He thought she was having an affair.”

The victim telephoned Overton to come and pick her up and said that he appeared ‘sober’. Overton then arrived outside the pub in his van at about 10.30pm.

Ms Haslam said: “She got in the van straight away and he punched her with his closed fist about six times to the left side of her face. He continued to punch her during that trip home - about 12 times.”

The victim suffered ‘large swelling’ to her face and a broken finger. She was taken to hospital.

Police stopped the van on the way home after receiving a call from a neighbour who believed that Overton was drink-driving.

In mitigation, David Gittins, said that Overton entered an early guilty plea and has ongoing problems with mental health.

Mr Gittins said: “This gentleman had wrongly believed that there was infidelity in the relationship.”

The case was adjourned until June 14 for a report and Overton was given conditional bail.