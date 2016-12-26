Investigations continue after young man's body found in Heanor

Investigations are continuing after a young man's body was found in Heanor on Christmas Day.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the man's body was discovered near the entrance to Heanor Memorial Park on Ilkeston Road shortly before 9pm.

A force spokesman said: "He appears to be in his late teens or early-20s and of Far Eastern appearance but his identity is unknown.

"A post-mortem examination will be held to determine the cause of his death.

"Anyone who has any information or who saw anything suspicious around the park during yesterday afternoon or evening should contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 682 of December 25.

"People can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A white tent and cordon was erected at the scene of the incident and there has been a significant police presence in the area.

The man has not yet been formally identified.

Residents have taken to social media to tell of their shock at the incident.