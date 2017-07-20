Inspectors find Derbyshire adult education is ‘good’

The council is offering quality education to those aged 16 and above, according to Government inspectors.

Ofsted inspectors rated Derbyshire County Council’s Adult Community Education Service as ‘good’ by Government inspectors, following a visit in June.

The good rating means the service has maintained its overall level of quality since the previous inspection in 2012. However, inspectors had noticed a number of improvements which have been made since then.

Access to adult education is available for all across the county, according to the report, but now the service is providing a targeted approach based on meeting the needs of vulnerable and socially disadvantaged members of the community.

The service also offers study programmes which fill the gap left by colleges and which help recruit young people who may have been in care or who have previously found education and learning a difficult experience.

Data is being used accurately by tutors to help them understand and address the requirements of all learners, regardless of their ability.

The good progress and high quality of the work produced by learners was also noted by the inspectors, who added that training programmes and supported placements for young people were preparing them well for work experience opportunities with local employers.

Young people’s chief Councillor Alex Dale said: “Developing a wide range of training, education and apprenticeship programmes for adults and young people in our local communities has to be supported by high quality teaching and be available to everyone.

“The Ofsted inspection report is clear that Derbyshire Adult Community Education Service is continuing to meet those key requirements.”