Inquest opened into death of Derbyshire student Joana

An inquest has been opened into the death of an Alfreton student who died on a night out.

Joana Burns, 22, fell ill on a night out at The Foundry in the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union on June 6.

Joana, who had just completed a degree in mathematics at Sheffield Hallam University, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and died the following day.

She had taken MDMA - a form of ecstasy - the night she died.

The inquest has been adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.