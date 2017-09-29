Hunt for man who allgedly touched teenage girl inapproprately

Derbyshire police are appealing for information and witnesses after a teenage girl was allegedly touched inappropriately at a bus stop in Heanor.

At 4.30pm on Monday, September 11 the girl was sat waiting for a bus at stop 1 on the Market Place at Heanor when a man came, sat down next to her and put his hand on her knee.

The girl stood up and walked away. He started to follow, but then when she looked back the man had gone.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, noticed the man in the area around the time of the incident or any other information which could help their enquiries.

He is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, was wearing jeans, fleece top or jumper, and looked to be walking with a wobble, or like he was going to fall over.

If you have any information which could help with enquiries, please call PC Tiffany Hall on 101, quoting reference 17*395033, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.