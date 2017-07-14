High-speed cop chase teen put lives at risk

A teen driver put lives at risk as he reached speeds of 70mph to 80mph in a residential area while he was being pursued by police.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, July 11, how Callum Knight, 18, of Bridge Street, Langley Mill, sped through a junction, down a road with parked cars and sped passed a primary school and children’s play area before he was blocked in at a cul-de-sac by police.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A police sergeant was driving through Heanor just before 8pm, on June 8, when he saw a VW Golf with smoke coming from its exhaust and he carried out a check and the vehicle turned around behind a pub and made off at speed and was followed.

“There was pursuit of the vehicle and it turned onto Abbott Street, Heanor, and did not give way at Mount Street junction and it drove off at speed on restricted roads at 60mph with cars parked on each side.

“It went to the Loscoe Heath waste site, passed a children’s play area at the brow of a hill at Denby Common and didn’t reduce speed and it continued at speed passing a cricket ground and on into a further residential area near a primary school and a children’s play area.”

Mrs Allsop added that Knight went into a cul-de-sac where police blocked him in.

Knight admitted to police that he had failed to stop and that he did not have the correct driving documents and he is only a provisional licence holder.

He added that the car belonged to him and this was the first time he had driven it and he apologised.

Knight pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop for police.

Mrs Allsop added: “He knew the police were following him and he reached speeds of between 70mph to 80mph.”

Magistrates committed the case to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, July 28.

Knight was released on unconditional bail.