Hidden gem on Alfreton high street offers host of occasion wear

All brides-to-be hope their day will be everything they ever dreamed of, and more often than not, that starts with the dress.

It could be considered the most important dress a woman will ever wear – and the most expensive – but now some blushing brides are snapping up wedding dresses for a snip of the price.

Purple Robes bridal wear, Alfreton

Engaged bargain-hunters need look no further for their dream dresses because Purple Robes is a hidden gem that offers twice-treasured bridal wear on a budget.

The charity shop on Alfreton’s High Street offers wedding dresses, mother of the bride outfits, bridesmaid dresses and accessories including hats and veils, shoes and handbags – everything you could possibly need on your big day.

Brides can expect to see beautiful garments from designers such as Pronovias, Forever Yours, Essense, Berketex and Zara Mason. Not only do they cater for weddings, but are also well-stocked in formal wear for occasions such as cruise breaks and proms.

The shop is part of Amber Valley CIDS family – a Derbyshire-based independent, Christian charity committed to serving young children and families through outreach work in schools and the wider community.

The charity was formed in 2000 by a Christian group that wanted to support schools and provide youth work in the borough. All proceeds from Purple Robes go towards funding projects run by the group including a nursery and children’s breakfast club.

But it’s not just the brides who can grab a bargain.

Grooms-to-be can also get their hands on a wide selection of menswear including designer suits and accessories such as ties, cuff links and shoes.

Purple Robes is far from what you might expect. The shop is light, airy and stocked with rails upon rails of beautiful, high quality dresses.

There are changing rooms for parties to try things on with friends and family, and friendly staff are on hand to cater to your every need, it has a personal boutique feel.

Wedding dresses are professionally cleaned and come in all sizes. There are normally around 70 dresses in stock at any one time.

Purple Robes marketing and promotions coordinator Diane Jones says the shop is one of a kind.

She said: “Society’s attitude to re-using things is changing. There used to be a stigma attached to recycling clothes, but now it is seen as the norm, it is even considered trendy – Purple Robes is exactly that.

“We aren’t a stuffy bridal shop, we’re warm and friendly and offer quality at a low cost. We want to make the buying experience pleasurable.”

The shop is set to celebrate it’s three-year anniversary next month and to coincide with that milestone, it will undergo a bit of a makeover.

Diane added: “Exciting new changes are soon to be made. We are getting ready to unveil a glamorous boutique changing room for bridal parties to try in comfort and style.”

For more visit www.purplerobes.co.uk or for more about Amber Valley CIDS visit www.valleycids.co.uk.

