Heroin addict stole estranged wife’s mobile phone

A drug-user stole his estranged wife’s mobile phone to feed his heroin addiction.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 20, how Johnathon Baugh, 44, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, had access to his estranged wife’s Chesterfield home and he took her Galaxy J3 phone and sold it for cash.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The complainant was in a relationship with the defendant but they separated some time ago but she allowed him access to her property to see their children.

“He would go to the house on a regular basis and his wife had been out and the children said her mobile phone had disappeared and she could not find it.

“She realised it had been stolen for cash at the Cash Generator shop.”

Mrs Haslam added that the shop explained the phone had been sold for £50 and they had sold it on for £90.

The defendant accepted to police that he has had a heroin addiction for a number of years and he had gone to the victim’s address and stolen and sold the phone to buy heroin.

Jobless Baugh pleaded guilty to stealing the phone on May 30.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said the phone had been sold in the defendant’s name and the shop took a photo of him so the offence was always likely to come to light but the phone was sold before it could be recovered.

Mr Gittins added that Baugh’s problems stem from drugs but he has re-engaged with a support group.

Magistrates fined Baugh £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge and £150 compensation.