Heanor woman celebrates weight loss success

A member of the Heanor town hall Slimming World group is celebrating after losing eight stone and receiving three awards. Sarah Mellors, 37, has been awarded Greatest Loser, Woman of the Year and Miss Slinky at the Wednesday night group. Sarah (middle) is pictured receiving one of her awards from Hazel Longden, the mayor of Loscoe and Codnor (right).