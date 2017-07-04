Heanor school rated ‘good’ by watchdog

A Heanor school which was identified as ‘requiring improvement’ has achieved a ‘good’ rating in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The education watchdog praised Heanor Gate Science College, on Kirkley Drive, for improving teaching quality, good behaviour and strong leadership.

In a report outlining the March inspection, inspectors stated: “The newly appointed principal has very high expectations for everyone in the school and he has brought a renewed drive to ensuring that this highly ambitious vision is communicated to all staff and pupils.”

Prinical Stephen Huntington said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the parents/carers for their continued support of both myself and the school in what has been a challenging transitional period. I hope that this external validation will strengthen the reputation of Heanor Gate in both the local and wider community.

“I would also like to thank everyone associated with our school as it is the dedication of all our governors, staff and students who have ‘bought into’ the cultural changes that have occurred so quickly.

“As the principal I’m obviously delighted, but this is just the start of the continued success and progress that we will endeavour to bring to the school and community for years to come.”

The report also highlighted an improvement in pupil outcomes. It stated: ‘Pupils currently in the school are making good progress as a result of good teaching. Outcomes for pupils in 2016 did show some improvement from the previous year, particularly in English and mathematics where attainment had improved to be just above the national average’.

The chair of the school governors said the school stands proudly within a community that will hopefully be proud of the school.

For more visit www.heanorgate.org.uk.