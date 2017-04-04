Heanor pair cautioned for stealing honesty box from farm

A man and a woman from Heanor have received a caution after stealing an honesty box from a farm near Quarndon.

A farmer called Derbyshire police on January 10 to report an honesty box had been stolen from an area where he has goods for sale at his farm in Weston Underwood.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “A 39-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man from Heanor were identified and admitted the crime. With the agreement of the victim, they were given a caution.

“We would like to thank everyone who came forward with information after CCTV of the crime was posted online.”