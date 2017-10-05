Heanor micropub celebrates Good Beer Guide accolade

An Amber Valley micropub is celebrating after being recognised by the highly respected CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide - for a fourth consecutive year.

The cosy Marlpool Ale House, on Breach Road, Heanor, was the first pub of its kind to open in Derbyshire and beer is dispensed from an unusual bar - a Methodist Chapel pulpit.

Beer lovers can enjoy a tipple from a selection of beverages, including eight real ales five guest ales from around the country and three from the pub’s own brewery which is to the rear of the building.

The pub also features walls adorned with brewing memorabilia, a log burner and beer garden.

According to CAMRA guidelines, as well as serving quality beer, the pub has to be welcoming, friendly, value for money and a place where customers can feel comfortable.