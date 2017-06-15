Heanor dancers audition to further their skills

Two dance students from the Emily Grace School of Dance, based in Heanor, attended a prestigious audition. Students Emmy Statham, 13, (right), and Daniella-Mae Slack, 12, both attended the Midlands Jazz Associate audition at the end of May. See left for more.

The one-hour audition was held in front of a panel of four judges. The audition was made up of a jazz and Hip Hop class as well as pupils showing off their best tricks. There were 200 people from all over the country auditioning for a place on the month-long course, which will help the pupils take their dance training to the next level. A couple of days after the audition, both students received an acceptance letter stating that they had both gained places for the 2017/2018 course, which will be starting in September.

They will be concentrating on jazz and hiphop style, preparing them for later auditions to take them into a career.

Dance tutor Emily Kerr said: “I am so unbelievably proud of both Emmy and Daniella for their hard work and determination. The audition was very daunting for them both and they were by far two of the youngest in their group.

“They are both very committed dancers and that will take them far in their dancing careers. I am very excited to see what the outcome of the extra training will do for both of my students.”