Ripley opticians get top marks for staff development

A Ripley opticians is celebrating after being awarded a top level accreditation from its parent company for commitment to staff development.

Specsavers at 22 Oxford Street has achieved Platinum Employer status in recognition of their work to enhance employees’ wellbeing.

Store director Kuldip Dosanjh said: “We are absolutely delighted. As an employer, it’s really important to not only get the basics right —such as communication, resources and pay—but also to focus on helping our team learn and develop as part of a varied and enriching career.

“This is a huge accolade for the entire team and says a lot about the sort of culture and staff environment we foster.”

The store currently has 11 staff, most of whom are originally from the Ripley area.

The store was externally assessed against five benchmarks, including talent management, recruitment and induction, and performance management and reward.

Kuldip said: “We’re always looking to innovate as an employer and to give back to the Ripley community through employment opportunities.”