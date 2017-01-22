Pinxton youngster on a mission to spread goodwill

A six-year-old from Pinxton has embarked on personal crusade to spread goodwill, starting with the residents of an Amber Valley care home.

Emmy Fisher ended 2016 by delivering personalised Christmas cards to residents at Meadows Care Home in Alfreton, and says she has plans to spread more cheer throughout this year.

Her dad Alex said: “We often pass care homes on jthe school run, and Emmy is naturally very inquisitive and usually asks questions about who lives there and why.

“She asked if the residents will get Christmas cards too, and I explained that some people may not get many.”

Emmy decided that she wanted to address the problem so Alex asked care provider Milford Care Group for residents’ names, and shortly before Christmas the family hand-delivered 34 cards.

Home manager Michelle Sanders said: ““The residents were elated to receive their hand written Christmas cards from Emmy and her brothers.

“Having the children in the home talking to the residents put a smile on everyone’s face.”

Emmy already has more goodwill actions planned, and is hoping to take part in a charity park run later in the year.

Alex added: “We are very proud of Emmy, she’s very aware of how her actions can help others.”