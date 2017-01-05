Care firm holds Ripley careers days to fill 20 new jobs

A leading home care provider is to hold three recruitment days in Ripley in the coming weeks as it seeks to fill 20 new positions to meet demand.

Carewatch Derbyshire is seeking to fill flexible roles providing personal care and practical support to clients.

Ripley branch manager Rachel Contrino said: “Quality, compassionate care workers are key to our services, and we need to recruit more to meet the challenges of an aging population.

“We’re looking for people who will enable our clients to retain their independence, dignity and security at home.”

To give applicants an insight into care careers, Carewatch is to hosting open days at its office in Unicorn House, Wellington Street, Ripley.

The events will run 10am to 2pm on Mondays, January 9 and 30, and February 27.

Applicants do not require prior qualifications, as full training will be provided.

Rachel said: “It’s a demanding but fulfilling job. If you think have the right qualities, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more, visit www.carewatch.co.uk or call 01773 514990.