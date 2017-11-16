Gritters head out in Derbyshire as freezing temperatures hit county

Gritters will be heading out on roads in Derbyshire this evening as freezing temperatures hit the county.

Derbyshire County Council says its gritting teams will be out on the county's roads from 4pm.

The weather forecast for tonight, according to the Met Office, is: "A dry night with long clear periods and light winds. Turning cold with a widespread frost away from towns and coasts. Possibly a little more cloud and breeze towards dawn across The Peak district, but it should stay dry. Minimum temperature -1 °C."