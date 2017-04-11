Grab this week’s Ripley and Heanor News for your free hot cross bun

Fancy a traditional Easter treat for FREE? Then don’t forget to grab your copy of this week’s Ripley and Heanor News.

For we have joined forces with the town’s Stacey’s Bakery to offer our readers a FREE hot cross bun just in time for Easter.

Staceys Bakery, Ilkeston

Incredibly the bakery is rustling up 4,000 hot-cross buns for this special offer.

All you have to do is buy your copy of this week’s Ripley and Heanor News, cut out the voucher and head along to the bakery’s outlet in Market Street Heanor. Alternatively, you can hand in the voucher at the bakery’s outlet in Eastwood or at the Ilkeston outlets on Bath Street or South Street.

So make sure you don’t miss out on this mouthwatering Easter giveaway and buy your copy of this week’s paper.

The hot cross bun offer is available on April 13, 14 and 15, 2017, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply (for more details see this week’s edition).